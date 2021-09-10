Demi Moore Wears a Striped Bikini to Celebrate the End of Summer

It's been the summer of bikinis for the 58-year-old star.

The official start of fall is coming up fast, and Demi Moore is trying to squeeze out those last few moments of summer before it arrives. The 58-year-old actress shared a photo on Instagram of herself leaping across what looks like a boat deck in a black and white striped string bikini.

Demi-Moore-Jumps-for-Joy-in-Bikini-GettyImages-1183650928 Credit: Getty Images

"One last jump for joy before leaping into fall!" she wrote in the caption.

Plenty of people pointed out in the comments how amazingly fit Moore looks. "Damn girl," one wrote. "Gorg🔥," another said.

Moore has been all about the bathing suit pictures this summer. She shared a photo of herself with her daughters Rumor, Scout, and Tallulah in matching white Andie bathing suits over Labor Day weekend.

Another of herself in a pretty red one-piece in late August:

And a series of photos of herself in a black bikini in July:

Moore has shared little snippets on Instagram of how she stays fit, noting in May 2019 that she was coming back from a four-year exercise hiatus. Her go-to workout at the time? The virtual at-home gym, The Mirror, which shares customizable workouts for members.

"15 min at level 1. That's doable after not working out for over 4 years right? I am stalling!" she wrote in the caption. "This is going to be my next jam," Demi said in the video, which showed her about to do a dance cardio workout.

Apparently Moore has really gotten into dance cardio. She's shared other videos of herself doing dance-based Mirror workouts.