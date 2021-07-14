Demi Moore, 58, Puts Her Abs on Display in This Bikini Selfie She Just Posted to Instagram

Demi Moore just posted two photos of herself in a black bikini to Instagram—one a mirror selfie, and the other a shot in front of the sea. The pictures are the latest in a string of bathing suit snapshots the 58-year-old actress has been sharing on Instagram over the past week.

The Ghost star has been showing off pieces specifically from Andie swimwear—a company with which Moore recently launched a campaign, along with her three daughters.

In her most recent bathing suit post, Moore is posing in The Santorini Top from Andie ($55, andie.com). "Getting ready for another day in paradise," she captioned the post.

The comments filled with heart and fire emojis, including from model Maye Musk, who left two heart emojis. Fellow celebs also wrote supportive messages, such as actress Lisa Rinna, who wrote, "Ruling the world🙌🔥." Other followers praised Moore by leaving comments like "Looking FIT Demi! ❤️🙌😍👏," "Goddess," and "Making 50 nifty."

Moore first announced the Andie partnership in an Instagram post on July 6, writing that the new campaign is about "celebrating togetherness and showing up for the people you love." Because of the campaign's message, "it was only fitting that I got to share this moment with the people I love most ❤️," Moore explained, with daughters Tallulah Willis, 27, Scout Willis, 29, and Rumer Willis, 32, featured alongside their mom in the announcement. "I hope others seize opportunities in their lives to create meaningful connections and celebrate every moment with the people they love," she wrote in the caption of another post this week.

The partnership is actually a way for Moore to promote confidence in other women, according to Andie. "Demi is a longtime supporter of Andie, and shares in our mission to help women feel confident and strong so they can focus on enjoying life to the fullest," the company wrote in its Instagram Story last week.

That confidence is something Moore herself has had to work on over the decades. She opened up about her strong focus on her body image and the pressures to exercise and diet in her 2019 memoir Inside Out, as Health previously reported.

But over the past several years, the Striptease star has shifted her priorities to refocus on her health and the people around her, per People. "My relationships are more important, and what I do comes second," she said at an event in 2019.