"You should always have the right to feel safe," Lovato wrote in an Instagram post days before her revealing new documentary, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, is set to air.

In the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard in the UK, women from all over the world are sharing their own experiences of being intimidated, followed, or attacked by men in public spaces—plus tips on how to feel safer when out alone.

Many celebrities have joined the movement, including Demi Lovato, who shared information about safety apps on her Instagram page.

"No matter who you are, or what you look like—you should always have the right to feel safe. Sharing this incredible list/resource of apps that you can download on your phone to help feel an extra level of security wherever you go," Lovato wrote in her caption.

The post itself is a report from an Instagram user from the UK. Chloe Duffell (@Chloeeduffell) wrote, "I have researched some apps to hopefully allow us to feel safe when walking on our own/feel like we may be in danger. One or two have paid subscriptions, however the majority are free to use."

Duffell lists seven apps, including WalkSafe, Sekura, what3words, and Parachute. The post includes screenshots of the app's icons so that readers can easily recognize them in the App Store on their smartphones.

Lovato, 28, is currently promoting her upcoming album Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over (out April 2), plus a docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, which premiered at the South by Southwest virtual festival this week and will air on Lovato's YouTube channel March 23. In this no-holds-barred film, Lovato reveals she was raped as a teenager while she was working for the Disney Channel.

She doesn't name the perpetrator, who faced no consequences after she came forward, but says she "had to see this person all the time" after the rape.

"My MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me and they never got in trouble for it," said Lovato, according to a review of the documentary by Variety. "I've just kept it quiet because I've always had something to say, and I'm tired of opening my mouth."

Of the alleged rape, she says, "We were hooking up but I said—hey, this is not going any farther. And that didn't matter to them, they did it anyways. And I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault because I still went in the room with him." To try to cope with the trauma, she self-harmed and went through bulimia.

The documentary will cover a range of topics, including Lovato's addiction and near-fatal overdose in 2018. She was taken to hospital after being found unconscious at her Los Angeles home, and she was in such a bad way that her doctors said she "had five to 10 more minutes."

Lovato also talks about a "promise ring" she—and other young stars, including the Jonas Brothers—wore as commitment to only have sex after marriage. "So what, I'm supposed to come out to the public after saying I have a promise ring? Six months later, I'm supposed to say, well I had sex, even though it was rape? Some people aren't going to see it that way," she says in the film.