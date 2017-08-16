Demi Lovato Looks Like a Total Badass in Her Latest Kickboxing Video

We already look up to Demi Lovato for her amazing talent, inspiring advocacy, and commitment to fitness. But lately the star has been killing it in another arena, too: MMA.

This week Lovato posted an Instagram story that shows her sparring with retired MMA fighter Randy Couture—and let's just say, the 24-year-old singer is taking no prisoners.

Lovato has been training hard, and can’t wait to throw down in an actual MMA fight, according to Jay Glazer, the owner of her gym. Glazer told TMZ Sports that Lovato can more than hold her own in the cage. “She throws elbows better than most of the UFC guys that come in there,” he said. “She’s definitely one of our fighters, without a doubt.”

Lovato has been documenting much of her training on social media, and we are seriously impressed. In one video from February, Lovato faces off with MMA fighter Guilherme "Bomba" Vasconcelos (her boyfriend at the time), and wrestles him to the ground!

When you kick bae's ass 😂😂😂 #jiujitsu @bombatuf A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 17, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

Lovato also recently went toe-to-toe with Brazilian Jiu Jitsu fighter Danielle Martin. In the video—which gives new meaning to #girlpower—Lovato pulls Martin down and somersaults on top of her, eventually pinning the former world champion to the mat with her legs.

💗 you @officialdaniellemartin 😘 A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 4, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

