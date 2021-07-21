For years, Demi Lovato has spoken publicly about the importance of body positivity, but lately they've been even more vocal about loving yourself.

Their latest: An Instagram post that features the 28-year-old singer-actor in black lingerie. "Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!" they wrote in the caption. "I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately."

Lovato said that they "thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that," adding, "I rarely ever showed my arms before.. now I'm in this!!"

Even though Lovato regularly speaks up about the importance of body positivity, they said they "don't always feel good in my skin."

Lovato continued, "So when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post—I do just that! It's important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex 😂🖤."

Lovato didn't say exactly what they were filming, but Deadline reports that they recently signed on to do a comedy called Hungry, which follows friends in a food issues group.

People praised Lovato in the comments, writing things like "I'm respectfully enjoying the view🙏🏻" and "proud of you and love you ❤️❤️❤️."

Lovato also shared snippets from filming Hungry in their Instagram Story, writing, "Meet Teddy" over one photo. In another, they wrote, "about to film my first sex scene" over a shot of themselves in a white robe.

Last week, Lovato shared a photo on Instagram of themselves from the tub, pointing out that they "feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked. Just me in my purest form."

They added, "I don't always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I'm beyond grateful that in these moments, when I'm most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is. 💞🙏🏼"

Lovato revealed to fans in May on Instagram that they are non-binary. "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be," they wrote in the caption. "I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you… you've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between. Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward 💖."

Lovato said that this "has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work," but added that, "I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson."

They added, "Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way xox."