How Demi Lovato Conquers Everyday Negativity

Demi Lovato shares four easy ways to beat back negativity.
âThere are always going to be highs and lows, heartbreaks and victories and everything in between. Though some days can be a struggle, itâs important to do something every day that motivates you. Hereâs how I beat back negativity."
Start with the hard stuff
I begin my day doing things Iâm most anxious about. It makes me feel empowered as the day goes on.
Meditate
Itâs easy to get into a busy routine with no time to catch our breath. This is not healthy for our bodies, and it takes the joy out of everything. When youâre too wrapped up, pause and take 10 deep breaths.
Give thanks
Good health is something all the riches in the world canât buy. Our body is our temple. Go for a run or do a yoga class and remember to feel grateful.
Let go of resentment
AngerÂ is so toxic that you end up hurting yourself. Write it all down on a piece of paper and burn it.â
Adapted from Staying Strong: 365 Days a Year ($15, amazon.com),Â by singer and songwriter Demi Lovato.