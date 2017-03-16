 Demi Lovato Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety With This Inspiring Message

Demi Lovato is officially five years sober. The "Confident" singer took to Instagram yesterday to mark the special occasion: "So grateful. It's been quite the journey," she wrote. "So many ups and downs. So many times I wanted to relapse but sat on my hands and begged God to relieve the obsession."

The 24-year-old star has been extremely open about her struggles with addiction. In a 2013 Access Hollywood interview, she admitted that there was a time she couldn't go 30 minutes to an hour without cocaine. "That’s how difficult it got and that was even with somebody [with me], I had a sober companion, somebody who was watching me 24/7 and living with me [and] I was able to hide it from them as well," she said.

She hit rock bottom when she found herself throwing up in the back of a car, with a soda bottle filled with vodka, at 9 am. She was on her way back to the sober living house where she was staying at the time. "I think at 19 years old, I had a moment where I was like, 'Oh my God... that is alcoholic behavior. [It’s] no longer, I’m young and rebellious and out having fun, it was, wow, I’m one of those people…I gotta get my s*** together,'" she told Access Hollywood.

Since she's been sober, Lovato, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2011, has become a powerful champion for mental health issues, working to chip away at stigmas. She has a new documentary out now about what it's like to live with bipolar, depression and more.

But Lovato says she could not have gotten where she is today without help: "I couldn't have done it without my higher power (God), my family, friends, and everyone else who supported me," she wrote in her Instagram post. "Feeling humbled and joyful today. Thank you guys for sticking by my side and believing in me.”

Things seem to be going well for Lovato. "I'm just having fun, you know? And my life is in a really good place right now," she told Entertainment Tonight in an interview last week. (These cute pics of her and her boyfriend certainly seem to confirm it!) And fans will be pleased to know that she's been racking up plenty of studio time. "I'm in the studio right now, every single day," she said. "I was just listening to some on the way over here, I'm really excited for everyone to hear it."

It also seems like there might be a Camp Rock sequel in the works. Joe Jonas recently suggested an "adult" follow-up and Lovato seems to agree. "It'd be like American Pie meets Disney Channel...It's going to happen," she said. Guess we'll just have to wait and see...