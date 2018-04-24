The Rock Plus 8 Celebrity Dads Who Have Crazy Adorable Relationships With Their Kids

In case you missed it, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson basically melted hearts around the world yesterday when he shared a powerful post following the birth of his third daughter, Tiana Gia. "Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world," the actor captioned a photo of him tenderly holding the newest addition to his brood. Swoon.

But Johnson isn’t the only celebrity dad who’s been adorable about his kids on social media. Below, we're rounding up posts from The Rock and nine other famous fathers who have posted insanely sweet tributes to their babies online. Ready, set, "Awwwww!"

The Rock says he has a newfound appreciation for the strength of women after experiencing the birth of newborn baby Tiana. "I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for @laurenhashianofficial and all mamas and women out there," he wrote.

Even sweeter, despite all he has on his plate, The Rock says he plans to put his children first, always. "Your crazy dad has many responsibilities and wears many hats in this big ol’ world, but being your dad will always be the one I’m most proud to wear." Can you pass the tissues?

As if we needed another reason to love JT. The singer called wife Jessica Biel and son Silas "the greatest gift" he's ever known last Father's Day.

When Hayes Alba Warren made his entrance into the world on New Year’s Eve last year, dad and hubby to Jessica Alba Cash Warren made sure to let him know just how loved he was already. :On your first day of life, I promise to love you, to cherish you, and to provide you with a sandbox full of dreams to explore," wrote Warren on Instagram.

Consider this proof that Kevin Hart knows the way to our heart.

Father of four David Beckham wished his only daughter, Harper, a very happy birthday last summer, calling her "such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives."

John Legend admitted to his 8 million Instagram followers that he’d be nothing without Luna. Need we say more?

Chris Hemsworth posted this insanely impressive video and thanked daughter India for being his surf coach during a recent surf trip. Almost as amazing as the clip? His caption: "Day two with my surf coach, she’s like a little angel on my shoulder constantly feeding me knowledge and inspiration and occasionally heavy handed criticism that borders on abuse but I know it’s for my own good (joke) Thank you coach Indi you’re the greatest, love u."

Jimmy Kimmel knows who to trust in business. The talk show host joked that he had his daughter to thank for his Emmy monologue in 2016. Jokes aside, how cute is this snap of her on his lap?!