Chrissy Teigen may be known for her flaming hot social media burns, but the queen of comebacks was no match for super spicy wings.

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Teigen revealed that she had just eaten spicy wings before her last appearance on his late-night show—and landed in the hospital.

“I had just done Hot Ones and I had to go to the doctor after – the hospital, as people call it,” Teigen explained. “It was bad, the seventh one really got me.”

Hot Ones is a YouTube show where host Sean Evans interviews celebrities while feeding them wings. Throughout the show, the questions get increasingly personal, and the wings get increasingly spicy. Teigen said that after her appearance on the show, she actually had to seek medical treatment as a result of the extremely hot sauces.

“I had to go to the hospital, and then my tongue was stripped, they said,” Teigen told viewers of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I don’t even know what that means. It was, like, bloody and stripped and I had acid reflux for a long time.”

If you’ve ever had some seriously spicy hot sauce, you probably can imagine the feeling. But why do we feel so much pain when we eat these kinds of foods?

Chilies, which is a key ingredient in most hot sauces, contain a phytonutrient called capsaicin. “Capsaicin attaches to the receptors on the taste buds that detect temperature and sends signals of spicy heat to the brain,” Wendy Bazilian, PhD, registered dietitian and an American College of Sports Medicine-certified Health and Fitness Specialist, previously told Health. The spicier the pepper, the higher its level of capsaicin.

Bazilian explained that when we eat spicy foods, the brain receives “pain” signals that can result in nausea or vomiting. Your body will react as if you have had a toxic substance and will try to get rid of it ASAP.

“If vomiting occurs, the acid that comes up from the stomach can irritate the esophagus,” Bazilian pointed out. She also noted that eating extremely spicy foods can result in numbness or breathing difficulties.

Moral of the story? If you’re going to go for some extra hot wings, be wary of the consequences (so you don’t end up like Chrissy.)

