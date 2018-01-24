Chrissy Teigen Celebrated Going Gray on Twitter—and Now Women Are Sharing Their Own Gray Hair Selfies

Chrissy Teigen is queen of humor and self-love—just take a look at her Twitter feed, which is filled with self-deprecating jokes, aw-worthy moments with husband John Legend, and plenty of funny retorts to society’s typical beauty standards. In the past, the model and cookbook author has taken to her social platforms to get real about everything from stretch marks and period skin to the occasional spray tan gone wrong.

But Teigen's comments aren’t just relatable—for many, they’re inspiring. Seeing an A-lister embrace her so-called imperfections has motivated others to do the same. So when the model took to Twitter to profess her joy about getting a few gray hairs, the Internet was all ears for her positive spin on what's often a beauty concern for women.

I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it. My cruella dreams are coming true! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 22, 2018

"I have a skunk like streak of grey hair and I’m actually very into it," she wrote earlier this week. "My cruella dreams are coming true!"

By embracing her streaks, Teigen has inspired others to do the same. In the replies to her original tweet, dozens of women are sharing selfies of their own gray strands—and they look incredible.

Me too! Own it own it own it pic.twitter.com/hYaCyoAZHE — hunter (@thewolfhuntress) January 22, 2018

Do you think my skunk streak is too wide? ;) I embraced my gray in my early 40s. Revel in your power. pic.twitter.com/VmEgLu5eqR — Aliza Sherman (@alizasherman) January 23, 2018

While we wait to see if Teigen will share a photo of her own "Cruella hair," we’re scrolling through at least fifty shades of gray hair inspo in the replies to her tweet. The best part? Not only are women embracing their own strands, but they’re showing each other support: "Omg that’s so amazing. I’ve never seen anything like this. They are beautiful” Twitter user @rainrainrain77 gushed after seeing a stunning shot of mother and child with matching gray patches.

Right! So adorable! Mother Nature is truly amazing. That baby was born with a gray patch in the same exact place as her Mummy! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JANGit122f — Y•S•A•N•N•E (@YsanneBueno) January 22, 2018

I’ve had a natural white streak in my hair since I was 19. 13 years later I still love it pic.twitter.com/fv5yxS3Gf3 — Felicia Ingram (@f_plato) January 22, 2018

We love that Teigen has managed to not only help some followers feel more comfortable and embrace their grays, but also create a thread where women are complimenting each other and sharing their own experiences. Kudos to her and all the fabulous silver foxes she inspires!