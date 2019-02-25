Chrissy Teigen Is Obsessed With This Keto Snack—and You Will Be Too

Chrissy Teigen isn't just a supermodel mom with the funniest social media presence on the Internet. She's a self-proclaimed foodie with two cookbooks under her belt and some serious skills in the kitchen.

So when she tweets out a recommendation for a new snack food, we definitely want to know more about it.

Teigen took to Twitter last week to share her latest snacking discovery: Pork Clouds, a brand of pork rinds (which are fried pork skins, basically). And while she didn't reveal what she liked about the habanero pepper variety of this crunchy treat, we looked into them and found some praiseworthy health benefits.

Wowowowowwow are you ready for another snack alert because pic.twitter.com/eBMnnk5qU2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 22, 2019

Unlike most snacks that come in potato-chip style bags, Pork Clouds are labeled "all natural" and "minimally processed." Not only do the rinds have zero carbs, they also have no sugar, 8 grams of protein, and 4.5 grams of total fat—a nutritional profile that makes them a keto lover's fantasy.

The keto (or ketogenic) diet is the trendy weight-loss plan high in fat and low in carbs that everyone from your best friend to your dog walker is following. Teigen herself doesn't do keto; she's seems to just enjoy them as a yummy snack. In fact, she followed up her original tweet with a second one explaining that she eats them dipped in Thai spicy shrimp paste. "It is a delight," she added.

Pork Clouds come in five flavors: besides habanero pepper, there's malabar black pepper, garlic thyme, cinnamon Ceylon, and rosemary and sea salt. They can be found on Amazon in full-size bags or 100-calorie snack packs.

