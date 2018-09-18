Chrissy Teigen Had the Best Response to a Twitter Troll Who Criticized Her Weight at the Emmys

Chrissy Teigen’s ensemble was undeniably a standout look at the 2018 Emmy Awards. But while countless fans fawned over her stunning silver dress on social media, one troll chimed in with something that’s just not acceptable.

"I’m asking this with the utmost respectful [sic], but is @chrissyteigenpregnant again?" the user wrote.

We all know Teigen isn’t afraid to put haters in their place, and she didn't waste any time doing so. "I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful,” she wrote from her seat at the Emmys.

I just had a baby but thank you for being soooo respectful https://t.co/N9ZxZ35Zze — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2018

Wake-up call: Bodies change after pregnancy. There’s no way around it. And while many of those changes are temporary, there may also be long-lasting effects.

Stretch marks and loose skin are pretty common knowledge, but other post-pregnancy changes might come as a surprise, such as wider ribs and larger feet and hands. (Your body has to make some serious adjustments to create room for the human developing inside of you.)

Ideally, everything would all go back to normal after you’ve delivered your little one, but that's not always the case. “Some women report that even after getting back to pre-baby weight, the shape of their body has changed,” Los Angeles-based ob-gyn Pari Ghodsi, MD, previously told Health.

Some women might also face pregnancy-induced swelling, which can make it impossible to fit into your favorite shoes or slide on your go-to ring. What many people probably don’t realize is it can take months for your fingers to shrink down–and your feet could actually become permanently larger.

Moms make seemingly endless sacrifices to welcome a baby into the world–and the changes to their bodies are just the beginning. But haters aside, we think we can probably all agree Teigen was one hot mama on the red carpet last night.