Image zoom

Chrissy Teigen has always put the most personal details of her life out there. (Her Twitter bio says she's "currently sleeping with People's sexiest man alive," after all!) But she just opened up about something she's never before even hinted about. Teigen shared that when she was younger, she had a boob job—and why she regrets her decision almost 15 years later.

In a lengthy feature article on the model and mother of two in the May issue of Glamour UK, Teigen admitted for the first time that she had breast enhancement surgery when she was in her 20s.

“Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old,” she said. “It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Fires Back at Troll Who Criticized Luna's Hair

Teigen, 34, now wants to have the implants removed, she said in the interview.

“Honestly, I kept them the same cup size. I just filled them out, so they are rounder and firmer,” Teigen recalled. “I had a quarter ‘teardrop’ cup in the bottom and filled out the breast line. But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you’re supposed to replace [implants] every ten years. But when you have kids you think about [the risks] of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.’”

RELATED: No, That's Not Chrissy Teigen's Nipple Peeking Out From Her Low-Cut Robe in Her Latest Instagram Photo

The queen of clapbacks took to Instagram to promote the interview, adding a caption that alluded to her implant surgery. "Itsa me!" she wrote. "Happy 'now you know I got my boobs done when I was 20' day!!!!! Talk about a weight lifted off my chest!!!"

Teigen decided to open up about the procedure to make a point about unrealistic beauty standards. “You can’t set these expectations for people that everything is perfect. Everyone filters their sh*t, edits or Facetunes so you forget what normal faces or bodies look like. It’s not fair and it makes you jealous of other people’s bodies. It’s lying to people by omission.”

RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Just Wore the Cutest Alo Yoga Sports Bra—and You Can Get It on Amazon

In the interview, she also talked about her own body image struggles, revealing that she used to weigh herself three times a day. She explained that becoming a mother has helped her learn to love her body and focus less on reaching a specific number on the scale.

"I do look at [my body] in the shower and think, ‘Arghhh, these kids’. But I don’t take the aesthetics so seriously now. It’s very fulfilling not having that pressure of putting on a swimsuit and looking good for a magazine while running around a beach, which I did when I was modeling. I don’t feel like my body is where I’m going to be sh*tty to myself, either. I’m already thinking enough things I am mad at myself about, I can’t add my body into it,” she said.

To get our top stories delivered to your inbox, sign up for the Healthy Living newsletter