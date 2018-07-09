You Probably Missed This Close-Up Photo of Chrissy Teigen’s Boob

Here's a rundown of her funniest new moments on social media. 

Blake Bakkila
July 09, 2018

This past post–Fourth of July weekend, Chrissy Teigen was celebrating the land of the free...nipple. The model mom we can’t get enough of took to social media to capture heartwarming and hilarious moments with her family and explain exactly how much of her life she spends naked. Here's a wrap-up if you missed out.

In one Instagram Story, Teigen zoomed in on her newborn son Miles resting his cheek on her boob. She then posted a sweet snap of Miles resting inside the shirtless arm of husband John Legend (awww).

In another Instagram post, toddler daughter Luna had Teigen multitasking, as she breastfed Miles and another little one. “Luna making me feed her babydoll so I guess I have twins now,” she wrote, captioning a photo of Luna supervising the nursing session.

This actually stirred up some controversy on Twitter—but Teigen was more than happy to provide more context. Perhaps the most hilarious response was when someone tweeted, “I feel like @chrissyteigen is naked for, mmm about 80% of her life no doubt.”

Teigen set the record straight, confirming, “Naked, half. In a towel, 40%.”

This is certainly not the only weekend Teigen’s Twitter and Instagram pages have shown her good, bad, and awkward mom moments. Whether she’s whipping up a delicious meal or normalizing breastfeeding in public, Teigen is our social media superhero. We can't wait to see what she posts the rest of the summer.

