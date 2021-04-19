The furniture and different vibe remind her that the pandemic won't last forever—see it here.

Chrishell Stause on How Remodeling Her House Helped Her Get Through the COVID-19 Pandemic

Welcome to Oasis Spaces, a new Health video series where inspiring people share an area in their home that brings them peace and positivity. Watch Chrishell Stause's Oasis Space tour above!

Dancing With the Stars and Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, 39, stayed very productive during the pandemic by redesigning her home. "I love that you can do online shopping: I redesigned my house with a tape measure and Internet WiFi," Stause tells Health.

Before COVID-19 hit last March, a redesign wasn't on her to-do list. But since she had plenty of time to figure out the details during quarantine, she decided to make her house feel more like her home. A more comfy couch, natural light, and candles in her fireplace are among the cozy, personalized changes she made.

"I didn't personally feel like the pieces [before the redesign] reflected my personality the way they do now," Stause says. "Looking at the space, I'm thinking, why didn't I do this sooner?'

While redesigning, she discovered functional spaces in her home she hadn't been taking advantage of. "It's just given me use of more spaces I didn't use before," Stause explains. "Just the tiniest changeups can make a huge difference." Even her dog, Gracie, is loving it.

In addition to keeping her busy, the project helped her remember that the pandemic won't last forever. "Because we have all been secluded, it's almost me playing out that I can't wait until I can entertain again," she says. Creating a space in which she can host her friends has helped her remember that she'll be able to do that again someday. "I'm taking this time to get it ready. That's the first thing I can't wait to do: entertain."