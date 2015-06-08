Chris Pratt Recalls Life at His Highest Weight: 'I Had Real Health Issues'

Celebrities and Health readers alike will tell you how exercising and eating healthy grub doesn’t just help you lose a few pounds—it's crucial for keeping up your energy levels, your mental health—even your sex drive.

Just ask actor and star of the upcoming Jurassic World Chris Pratt.

Pratt's weight has famously gone up and down for his roles. "I'd gone back and forth, lost weight for Moneyball, got fat again, then trimmed down for Zero Dark Thirty, then gained it all back again for Andy [from Parks and Recreation]," he explained to Men’s Health U.K.

“It became a bit of a game: how fat can I get and how fast,” Pratt said, about purposefully packing on the pounds to play Andy. “I would eat four burgers at every [script] read. I became really fat and got up to almost 300 pounds.”

Not helping were the epic feasts his now-wife, actress (and former Health cover star) Anna Faris, was making for him “I love to cook big, fattening meals,” she said in Health's April issue. “I make a really good roast chicken with homemade croutons that are fried and delicious. I used to be able to spend all day making a meal—drinking wine, cooking, and watching television. That was the best way to spend a Saturday.”

Says Pratt now: “I’d fallen in love with a woman who loved to feed her man. We were drinking a lot of wine and having fun. I was her little Hansel out in the woods and she was fattening me up to put me in the fire. It was like Momma Bear and Papa Bear. She would eat a little bit, I would eat all of mine and the rest of hers.”

During that period, Pratt said that he had never seen himself funnier. Still, getting those laughs didn’t make up for how his body felt: “I was impotent, fatigued, emotionally depressed."

"I had real health issues that were affecting me in a major way. It’s bad for your heart, your skin, your system, your spirit,” he continued.

It wasn’t until the actor actually got to see himself slimmed down on the big screen in Zero Dark Thirty that Pratt says he decided to clean up his diet. Now, the actor admits his meals aren’t as fun anymore (Pratt goes as far as to describe them as “lame”—which we'd feel too if we'd previously been eating four hamburgers a day, plus Faris's cooking), yet he’s seeing the perks of eating lighter. “All the time between meals, I feel great," he said.

As for Faris’s dinners: “Chris won't let me cook those meals for him anymore. It's just sad,” the actress told Health with a laugh.

