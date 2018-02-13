7 Food Posts From Olympic Snowboarder Chloe Kim That Are Too Relatable

Chloe Kim is the 17-year-old gold medalist everyone is talking about. And while we can’t get enough of her halfpipe performance, we're also loving all of her social media posts referencing food. She’s a hardworking prodigy on the slopes, but when she’s off her board, she’s eating something delicious. Here are seven all-too-relatable posts that have convinced us she needs a food blog.

She calms her nerves with churros

At Monday's qualifiers, Kim posted this tweet, “Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro.” BRB, sprinting to the nearest street purveyor.

Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018

In one of the most pivotal moments of her life, all she could think about was ice cream

Between qualifying runs, she also tweeted, “Could be down for some ice cream rn.” Don’t worry, Kim eventually satisfied that ice cream craving...and snacked on a churro (!) ice cream sammy from Momofuku after her winning run.

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

She knows that hanger is a severe affliction

Kim had one regret on competition day: She didn’t finish her most important meal. “Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry,” she tweeted. Despite her hanger, winning gold certainly turned her mood around.

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

Her training go-to is pizza

Last month, Kim shared a hilarious photo of herself picking up her order from California Pizza Kitchen. She cheekily captioned the image with a question she's often asked. “So what’s your training diet like” she wrote before hopping the car with her grub.

She’s more concerned about waffles than her weight

Nearly as impressive as her Olympic performance was this breakfast order last fall. Kim shared a photo of herself with a giant waffle topped with ice cream, whipped cream, chocolate sauce, and fruit. Her caption? “Working on my winter bod.”

Working on my winter bod A post shared by Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) on Nov 21, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

Drive-thru and Dad are two of her essentials

Late last year, Kim shared a selfie from the passenger seat as her dad headed toward hamburger heaven. “We are going to In N Out,” she captioned the photo.

We are going to In N Out @TeamToyota pic.twitter.com/wCeEBvgATo — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) December 19, 2017

Nothing can keep her away from Cheetos

Kim makes things happen. So when she was in New Zealand and wanted to snack on some spicy Cheetos, she had a bag delivered internationally. “So New Zealand doesn’t have hot cheetos, so i got @Shay_Will to ship me some,” she shared in a post from October 2016.