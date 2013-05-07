Cheryl Burke’s Salsa Workout



“The salsa workout is based upon 3 counts making it one of the easiest dances to learn,” says Cheryl Burke, who has taught the likes of reality star Rob Kardashian and football great Emmitt Smith on ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

She recommends doing this routine 4 times a week for 20 to 30 minutes. To keep your heart rate up, repeat the basic Side Step after each move. We break down the moves into steps here, but try to flow through them naturally and don’t be afraid to mix things up and add your own flair!

Basic side step

Start with feet together. Step out with left foot, swinging hips to left and putting weight on left foot (A). Step right foot in place, shifting weight and hips back to center; step back to center with left foot (B). Repeat, stepping out to right. Keep arms bent at about 90 degrees and swing them to the beat. Do the sequence twice.

Watch this video to see Cheryl demonstrate her salsa moves on the LiveWell Network’s Live Big with Ali Vincent.

Watch Dancing with the Stars on Mondays, 8/7c on ABC.

Read more: