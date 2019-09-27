Like a lot of celebrities, Céline Dion has long had to contend with body critics. But now that comments calling her out for being extremely thin are circulating once again, she's decided to respond to the gossip and point-blank explain why she maintains such a slender shape.

"I do ballet. I do a lot of stretching and I work out because it helps my mind, body and soul," the singer, 51, recently told Entertainment Tonight on the opening night of her Courage Tour in Quebec. "When you go back, when I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat when you're younger…But I've always been very thin."

Dion said the comments about her body shape are all part of living in the limelight.

"If you don't want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place," she explained. "I take the positive. I take what's good for me. I leave behind what is not good for me. I let my management take care of that, and if it hurts anyone, they will take care of that. And I need to focus on what's right for me, how I feel and, last but not least, you can't please everybody."

The last time Dion had to deal with talk about her weight was in April, when the Grammy winner's fans expressed concern over what they described as her dramatically slim body during her tour. But again, Dion assured her fans that it was simply a combination of genetics and exercise that kept her so thin, and there wasn't anything to worry about.

"Dancing has been in my DNA all of my life,” Dion told People at the time. “I do this four times a week. People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and [weight loss] comes with it.”

