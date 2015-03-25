Céline Dion Tearfully Opens Up About Husband's Cancer Battle and Her Return to the Stage



After taking time off to care for her ailing husband, Céline Dion has announced her return to the Las Vegas stage—and she opened up about the tough reality of caring for a partner who's fighting cancer.

"I am scared of losing him, because it's bad," Dion told People. "But I have to show myself, my husband and my kids that I'm strong and we're okay."

René Angélil, 73, her husband and former manager, was first diagnosed with throat cancer 15 years ago. Last August, Dion announced that she was stopping her show indefinitely to care for him as he recovered from surgery for a recurrence. He's unable to speak as the result of extensive surgery. Since then, sadly, Angélil has been diagnosed with a third recurrence.

Dion had already started prepping for her comeback show on August 27th at his urging, and the new diagnosis has only strengthened her decision to return to performing. "He wants me to sing again, and I want to do this with him," she said.

In fact, Dion says Angélil will be in the audience at that first show back. “I promise there will be high, happy notes, but it’s going to be very emotional for me,” she said.

Dion, who's known for being "an open book" to her fans, also got real about the difficulties she and her family are facing. “He can’t eat so I feed him,” Dion told ABC News’ Deborah Roberts. “He’s got a feeding tube. I have to feed him three times a day."

Still, the pressures of caregiving can't keep her down. On her return to the stage, she explains, “I’m doing it for him. I’m doing it for my fans. I'm doing it for me."

