6 Celebs Who Have Done the Keto Diet and Seen Incredible Results

We all love a good celebrity weight loss story, and this one stars a trendy diet everyone is currently obsessed with: the keto diet. This high-fat, low-carb eating plan has become incredibly popular, including among Hollywood elite.

A ketogenic diet involves eating very little carbs and sugar, moderate protein, and a whole lot of healthy fats. The goal is to enter a state of ketosis in which the body burns fat for energy instead of carbs. Although there are a few things you should know before you try this diet for the first time—including some possible side effects to be aware of—many celebs swear that the keto diet has helped them lose weight and keep it off.

From athletes to actresses, check out the celebs who have tried the keto diet and given it rave reviews.

Halle Berry

If there's one thing we know about Berry, it's that she has a killer body. In addition to challenging gym sessions, the actress credits the keto diet for her rock-hard physique. "You can eat a big-ass porterhouse steak if you want," she told People TV about the diet. "You just can’t have the baked potato." Berry adds that she also fills her plate with plenty of fats, such as avocados.

Vinny Guadagnino

The former Jersey Shore star has become the poster child for all things keto. Guadagnino preaches the wonders of the diet on his popular @ketoguido Instagram page (which has more than 700,000 followers!) and says cutting sugar has changed his life. “When I ate sugars and grains I was 50 lbs. heavier and looked 10 years older,” he wrote in a caption on Instagram.

Kourtney Kardashian

We know the Kardashian clan loves their massive salads, but at least one of the sisters is also a keto diet follower. Last year, Kourtney shared in her app that going keto was a “really positive experience.”

Vanessa Hudgens

We love Hudgens for her realness and honesty about her weight loss journey. "I think that we’ve been brainwashed to think that fat is bad, but really, it’s what going to make you feel fuller longer," the actress said in an interview on the Rachael Ray Show. "Your body can burn it and use it as fuel."

Jenna Jameson

The former adult film star has been open about her struggle to shed weight after having three kids, but with keto, she has been able to drop 57 lbs. Jameson, who has been documenting her keto journey on social media, wrote in one post that "I’m now a little under 4 months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident."

LeBron James

James started the keto diet back in 2014 for a very different reason than most celebs. He told the Oregonian that he wanted to test his "mental fortitude" when he went carb- and sugar-free for 67 days. He lost so much weight he had to put the pounds back on for game day.

Al Roker

Everyone's favorite weatherman is a keto fan as well. On the TODAY Show earlier this year, Roker said that the keto diet works well for him and he feels much better since he started following it. He famously defended the diet on social media after Jillian Michaels criticized it.

So @JillianMichaels says #Keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying , deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas — Al Roker (@alroker) January 10, 2019

