7 Celebs Who Are Giving Us Spring Haircut Inspo

These stunning short hairstyles may just persuade you to make the cut this season.
Sure, long, flowing locks look lush and gorgeous—but when warmer weather hits, nothing sounds as nice as not having to deal with sweaty bangs and frizzy flyaways. Long hair can be a headache through spring and summer. Just take it from these famous women who've decided to go short in bold and beautiful ways this season. If you've been tempted to try a lob or even a pixie cut, these celeb styles may convince you to make the cut.
Katy Perry
In this selfie posted yesterday, Perry showed off her new supershort pixie 'do.
Jennifer Lopez
The singer and actress went from waist-length locks to a shoulder-length bob last month. Just wow.
Zoë Kravitz
Not sure what we’re more obsessed with: the Big Little Lies finale or Kravitz’s stunning new look. Both made our jaws drop.
Ayesha Curry
The celeb chef's new lob is only adding to her hot mama status.
Lucy Hale
Hale has been wearing her hair short for some time now, but the Pretty Little Liars actress is currently working her shortest style yet.
Demi Lovato
The singer/songwriter and mental health advocate premiered her new lob at the Kids' Choice Awards.
Kylie Jenner
Over the weekend Jenner debuted this chopped-up look on Instagram.