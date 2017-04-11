7 Celebs Who Are Giving Us Spring Haircut Inspo

Sure, long, flowing locks look lush and gorgeous—but when warmer weather hits, nothing sounds as nice as not having to deal with sweaty bangs and frizzy flyaways. Long hair can be a headache through spring and summer. Just take it from these famous women who've decided to go short in bold and beautiful ways this season. If you've been tempted to try a lob or even a pixie cut, these celeb styles may convince you to make the cut.

Katy Perry

✨fifth element flow✨ A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 10, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

In this selfie posted yesterday, Perry showed off her new supershort pixie 'do.

Jennifer Lopez

Monday dreaming...🌴💚 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:47pm PDT

The singer and actress went from waist-length locks to a shoulder-length bob last month. Just wow.

Zoë Kravitz

Oh shit: part 2 #newhair #whodis? @majormoonn @nikkinelms A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Apr 7, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Not sure what we’re more obsessed with: the Big Little Lies finale or Kravitz’s stunning new look. Both made our jaws drop.

Ayesha Curry

Princess vibes 💛 A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Apr 2, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

The celeb chef's new lob is only adding to her hot mama status.

Lucy Hale

Happy Sunday 🤸🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Apr 9, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

Hale has been wearing her hair short for some time now, but the Pretty Little Liars actress is currently working her shortest style yet.

Demi Lovato

Selfie from yesterday ❤️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 12, 2017 at 7:42pm PDT

The singer/songwriter and mental health advocate premiered her new lob at the Kids' Choice Awards.

Kylie Jenner

🙍🏻 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 9, 2017 at 8:32pm PDT

Over the weekend Jenner debuted this chopped-up look on Instagram.