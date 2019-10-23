Image zoom Miley Cyrus - Instagram

In 2012, filmmaker Lina Esco began working on Free The Nipple, a film about a group of women determined to end the censorship of women's breasts. Though activists had already launched a movement to normalize female breasts in public spaces, Esco's film made it an official and more widespread campaign.

Around the time the movie came out in 2014, celebs like Miley Cyrus, Cara Delevingne, and Lena Dunham took to social media to show their support for the movement—and they're still behind it to this day.

The #FreeTheNipple hashtag now has over 4 million posts on Instagram, and every so often, a celeb will share a new picture proudly showing off their nipple. Why are people fighting to free the nipple? Some want it to be just as acceptable for women to expose their nipples in public as it is for men; others are protesting laws that prevent women, but not men, from going topless. It's also about ensuring that women have ownership over how they choose to present their bodies to the world.

Here, seven times celebs showed that they're all for nipple freedom on social media.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum looks stunning (as usual) in this selfie, which shows of her unfettered hair and breasts.

Halle Berry

Excuse me while I order 10 of Halle Berry's "no bra club" shirts. Her body (and her nips) looks fierce in this photo.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has posted her fair share of #FreeTheNipple photos, but most of them get taken down by Instagram. It sounds like the same will happen with this one, which is why I took a screenshot before it could vanish. "This is getting removed soon! I’ve been warned by the gram gods!" she wrote.

Rihanna

Rihanna was once kicked off Instagram for posting her nipples too many times. Now, her feed is mostly nipple-free, but thankfully, this shot seems to have been saved.

Zoë Kravitz

OK, if anyone can find words to describe how good Zoë Kravitz looks in this shoot for Rolling Stone, please let me know.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner captioned this photo "oops," and I couldn't have said it better myself.

Emily Ratajkowski

Thanks to Emily Ratajkowski for showing me that see-through blazers are the trend I didn't know I needed. She's rocking the look and her naked nipple in this shot, which she captioned "sneak peak."

