These Are the Leggings Celebs Are Obsessed With

To buy: P.E Nation Time Out Legging; $140 on revolve.com

The famously fit Kardashian sister loves documenting her workouts on Instagram and Snapchat, and her gym style is as impeccable as her red carpet looks. Of the many leggings Kardashian has been spotted in, we're particularly obsessed with the vibrant PE Nation leggings she showed off on Instagram last summer. Although the exact pair Kardashian wore are now sold out, this red, white, and blue pair has a similar colorblock design, and the poly blend stretch fit means they're as comfy as they are cute.