These Are the Beauty Products Celebs Love for Long Flights

Celebrities may have access to regular facials and professional makeup artists in their daily lives, but they also tend to travel quite a bit—and no one is immune to the dehydrating conditions in airplanes. To combat dry, sensitive skin (and ensure they still look paparazzi-ready when they disembark), stars have mastered the art of the in-flight beauty routine. Below, we rounded up the products celebs like Victoria Beckham, Mindy Kaling, Kourtney Kardashian, and more swear by. Some A-listers keep their routines minimal, while others squeeze as much they can carry into their bags, but all of their picks will help you achieve glowy, refreshed skin—even after hours in super-dry airplane air.