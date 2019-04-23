15 Times Celebs Went Makeup-Free in Totally Candid Photos

Are you so done with aggressive contour and raccoon smokey eyes? Us too, and it looks like Hollywood agrees. We've recently noticed that more and more celebrities are posting the exact opposite of that scarily artificial look: no-makeup selfies. Not only are these images popping up all over social media, but several stars have spoken out about embracing natural beauty and loving the skin they are in, like these 15 celebs below.

Alicia Keys

This no-makeup pioneer has gone bare since 2016, when she wrote an essay for Lenny stating that she doesn’t want to cover up anymore, “not my face, not my mind, not my soul, not my thoughts, not my dreams, not my struggles, not my emotional growth. Nothing.” More recently, Keys hosted the 2019 Grammy’s with a fresh face.

Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford, 53, is known for her amazing skin. She credits her own anti-aging skincare line, Meaningful Beauty, for keeping her face in such good shape that she doesn't have to hit the cosmetics counter.

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Goop matriarch has shown off her makeup-free face several times on her social media. As we know from her website, skincare is super important to her.

Kylie Jenner

Could it be true? The mogul herself posted a photo sans lip kit, even showing her stunning freckles. We all know Jenner loves to play with beauty products, but even the billion-dollar makeup empress does without sometimes.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek’s naked skin is so radiant, and we want in. In 2017, the actress told People that she gets her glow from things in her kitchen. No wonder Hayek launched Blend It Yourself, which provides smoothies that double as face masks.

Heidi Klum

This supermodel mom likes to dress up, but most of the time, she tends to go for the au natural look.

Eva Mendes

Mendes writes, “I just can’t do it. I just can’t seriously take a selfie.” The key to a great no-makeup selfie is to have fun with it, and that’s exactly what she's doing!

Jennifer Lopez

It's #NoMakeupDay for J.Lo in this picture, but it should be her every day. Her skin is flawless, and she doesn’t even have dark circles! Not fair.

Kate Hudson

Hudson caption for this #Nofilter mirror selfie: “Sharing the little parts of my wellness journey with you makes me feel oh so good. I can only hope that what I put out there can make you feel good and bring encouragement in return.”

Carrie Underwood

Underwood shared a post-workout selfie that has her wearing a shirt with the words, “I’m doing this for me.” As she lies back on a gym mat, she reminds us to take time for ourselves.

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star shows us how she gets ready for some R&R, and it involves ditching the cosmetics and watching Game of Thrones.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham is a body positive badass who also gets candid about her pimples. Graham isn’t afraid to go makeup-free, but with that glow she never needs to be!

Julianne Hough

In a smiley selfie, Julianne Hough tells us that her ideal day is spent without makeup, and we can relate.

Jessica Alba

Even the founder of beauty and skincare brand Honest Beauty loves the occasional makeup-free selfie. Alba shared us her nighttime skincare regime to #GetYoGlowOn.

Drew Barrymore

With only an eye mask on her face and not a smidge of product to be seen, Drew Barrymore shows us what jet lag looks like, and it looks damn good!

