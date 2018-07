It's totally normal for a woman groom her pubic hair or even shave or wax it all off. But Khloé Kardashian revealed that Kim has had all of her down-there hair removed permanently.

“I know Kim is completely bare, and now she says she wishes she still had a lil’ somethin’ going on but she lasered it all off,” Khloé shared a couple of years ago on her app and website. “But I like that if I ever want to go bare, I can just shave it and change my mind later.” (Khloé wrote in the same blog post that her preferred style is a landing strip.)

Is it healthy? Having some hair down below may help protect the sensitive skin of your private parts from irritation, like rubbing against your jeans or yoga pants. And while some gynos say that the healthiest pubic hair style is going natural, scientific evidence is scant as to how much of an advantage there is to a full bush, if any.

“Medically speaking, there is no harm to being completely bare, versus kind of bare, versus being super hairy down there, or anywhere in between,” says Fahimeh Sasan, DO, assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology, and reproductive science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

If you remove any pubic hair, always use clean, sterile products and tools to reduce risk of infection or irritation, like in-grown hairs, says Dr. Sasan. And if you plan to get it all lasered off a la Kim K., do your homework and make sure you find a licensed salon or medical practice.