Cassey Ho and Demi Lovato Kick Off Bikini Season With Body Positive Posts

These messages are *exactly* what we need to hear right now.

Lindsey Murray
April 25, 2016

No stranger to body positivity, former Health cover star Cassey Ho posted an empowering PSA for her instagram followers on Sunday.

Pic with dry hair before snorkeling. 🐠🐟🐡 As bikini season starts to roll in, let's keep in mind that a girl wearing a swimsuit does not mean it's a free ticket to judge her body. In fact, don't you dare judge anyone's body without knowing their story, their strengths, and who they are. ☝️Your body is simply a physical vessel for you to carry out the things you want to accomplish with your life. Take care of your body, respect it, and it will do amazing things for you. Don't fall into the vanity trap. Obsession is scary and volatile. Focus on doing the things you love, like finding a workout that makes you smile, and your body will respond in a favorable way. It's really not too hard, but you must cut out the noise and listen to your heart. 💗

“As bikini season starts to roll in, let's keep in mind that a girl wearing a swimsuit does not mean it's a free ticket to judge her body,” the founder of POP  Pilates and Blogilates captioned a picture of herself on the beach. “In fact, don't you dare judge anyone's body without knowing their story, their strengths, and who they are.”

Ho, who has been open about her struggle with an eating disorder, went on to warn her fans not to fall into what she calls "the vanity trap."

“Your body is simply a physical vessel for you to carry out the things you want to accomplish with your life," she wrote. "Take care of your body, respect it, and it will do amazing things for you."

Ho wasn’t the only star inspired to express some body love this weekend: Demi Lovato posted a bikini selfie on Snapchat in which she's pinching her belly: “My body isn’t perfect, I’m not my fittest but this is me!! And I <3 it!" she wrote.

Thanks, ladies, for the helpful reminder that—as the weather warms up and the layers come off—there's no better asset to flaunt than confidence.

