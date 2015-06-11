Can't Do a Pull-Up? Try This Sculpting Substitute to Get Toned Arms Like Carrie Underwood

Singer Carrie Underwood hit the CMT Awards last night—and while the 32-year-old's on-stage performance definitely turned heads, even more people took note of the slim figure the Grammy Award-winner showed off on the red carpet...just four months after giving birth to her baby boy, Isaiah Michael Fisher. With a body bounce-back like that, it is clear that Underwood is no stranger to working out.

Her secret for sculpting her sleek, sexy back, core, arms, and shoulders: Pull-ups!

“@OpreaFitness: Check out @carrieunderwood killin it on her pull-ups today!! Awesome job! pic.twitter.com/uqRRvr5yiH” Yeah, baby!!! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 2, 2014

Not quite ready for that yet? Well, we got a substitute straight from the Calia designer's trainer that will tone your upper-half and help you work up to a pull-up or chin-up.

Power up like Carrie Underwood

Trainer: Erin Oprea

The move: Band-Assisted Chin-Ups

Why it's so great: Can't do a pull-up or chin-up on your own? These "work the same muscles—your lats and biceps—as the full-weight kind," says Opera.

How to do it: Loop and secure a resistance band over a sturdy bar (like a pull-up bar or playground monkey bars) and place a foot in the loop. Hold bar with an underhand grip, hands shoulder-width apart (A). With abs engaged, bend elbows and pull body up until chin is above bar (B). Slowly lower back down. Do 4 sets of 5 reps 2 to 3 times a week.

