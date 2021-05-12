I've always been very regular about my checkups as a woman, like my Pap smears. It's important! On my talk show, we did a Pap Rally, where we encouraged women who've never gotten Pap smears to go. Anyway, I've always been super timely with my checkups. I turned 40, and I knew that that's when I needed to get a mammogram. But I was busy and traveling a lot. Then, COVID happened. So it got put off. Finally, I went. After the boob-squish thing, the tech said they wanted to take a few more pictures. Then the radiologist came in and said they wanted to do an ultrasound. That's when I thought, "Oh no—is this going to be one of those things? I don't want this to be a thing." She said it was clearly a cyst and it looked a little weird, so they wanted to do a biopsy. I wasn't really worried. My feeling is, there's no reason to get upset until they tell you to because it's a waste of energy—you can't change the results. When those scary thoughts creep in, I say, "I see you, thoughts. I am going to put you away in this little cabinet." I've obviously been in therapy since I was a child. It's the same thing you do during meditation: When thoughts creep in, you acknowledge them and put them aside. I had the biopsy and, thankfully, everything was OK. What I was glad for was that I told some friends about my experience and they ended up going to [get] the mammograms they had put off.