You’ve seen plenty of social media posts explaining self-love—that it’s all about accepting who you are and embracing your authentic self.

For Bryce Dallas Howard, self-love isn’t just a buzzy hashtag. As she goes about her day, the actress reminds herself how important self-love is. When she feels her confidence dipping or needs an empowerment boost, she has three go-to words she recites to herself.

“If I have a negative thought that is about myself or I feel embarrassed about something or I feel ashamed about something, instantly, whatever it is, I will say, ‘I love you.’”

Howard views self-love as a form of self-care. That means relaxing in comfy pajamas and scheduling the me time she needs to recharge. “The way that I make time for myself is the way I make time for anything. You schedule it,” says Howard.

Howard also treats herself to plant-based products; she uses them exclusively because she and her family have very sensitive skin, and they don’t cause irritation.

“I use plant-based detergents and products because I have incredibly sensitive skin and so do my kids and so does my husband, so Tide Pure Clean has been a game changer in my family,” she explains.

