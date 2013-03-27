Behind the Scenes: Brooke Burke-Charvet



Matt Jones

In this behind-the-scenes video at Health's cover shoot, our April cover model, Brooke Burke-Charvet, talks about her all-time favorite dancer, her secrets for staying in shape, and how she coped with a recent cancer scare.

You'd never guess by looking at her now, but just a few months ago the 41-year-old Dancing With the Stars co-host was undergoing treatment for thyroid cancer. (She is now cancer-free.)

"So many things helped me stay strong through my cancer scare," she says. "I think the support of my family, I think having a really positive attitude, doing a lot of research and really educating myself and assembling a great team around me."

Read more about Brooke Burke-Charvet in our April issue

