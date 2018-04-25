9 Ways Britney Spears Is Getting Her Abs Ready for Summer

When Britney Spears asks, “You guys want to see my new workout?” the answer is an obvious, “Yes, please.” In preparation for her Piece of Me tour, kicking off in mid-July, Spears is mixing up her workout regimen.

Wearing a full face of makeup, blue sports bra, and short shorts, she showed her followers the nine moves that are getting her ready to take the stage and use her tight core muscles.

Sumo jump squats

How Brit did it: Stand with your feet wider than hip-width apart, toes turned out. Keeping your back straight, bend knees, push hips back, and lower down into a squat. Explode up off the ground, land back in the sumo squat position, and repeat.

Bosu ball crunches

How Brit did it: With your back on the Bosu ball and legs bent with feet on the ground, take a bent elbow to meet the opposite knee and repeat.

Side leg raise

How Brit did it: Rest one hand on a balance bar and the other on your hip. Kick outward leg to the side and repeat.

Kettlebell swings

How Brit did it: Stand in front of the kettlebell with feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart, knees soft. Hold the bell with both hands. With flat back, “hike” the bell between your legs, thrusting hips forward explosively as you squeeze your glutes, swinging the bell to chest height. Keep your abs tight, arms straight, and shoulders down and back. Maintain a flat back and allow the kettlebell to pull you back down to start, and repeat.

Band donkey kicks

How Brit did it: Attach a resistance band to a barre or chair and place your foot in the handle of the band. Keep your hands bent on the barre and kick your leg back and out, then bend your knee in and repeat.

Donkey kicks on the ground

How Brit did it: This one is similar to the previous move, but with a slight adjustment and no resistance band. Get down on your hands and knees and kick your leg back and out, bend your knee in, and repeat.

Downward facing dog crunches

How Brit did it: Starting in a downward dog position (hands and feet on the ground with hips up), lift one leg up, then bring it down before bending your knee toward your nose.

Chaturanga

How Brit did it: Transitioning from the crunch pose, go into a plank position and bend your elbows into a push-up. Dive forward and find yourself in upward facing dog.

Sitting side stretch

How Brit did it: End your workout sitting down with legs apart. Bring your arm up and over to the opposite side, repeating on the other side.