"I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me," the star shared while on vacation in Maui.

Britney Spears has been speaking out on social media more than ever after testifying in her conservatorship case last week. Now, she's taking on the paparazzi. The 39-year-old is vacationing in Maui with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, and naturally, paparazzi have followed them. Shots of Spears in a red bikini are all over the internet, and the pop star apparently isn't impressed.

So she's speaking out on Instagram. Spears shared in a new post that being in Maui is "pretty crazy" at the moment. "The paps know where I am and it's really not fun !!!!" she wrote. "It's pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture 📸🙄."

Britney-Spears-Hits-Out-at-Paparazzi-In-New-Post-GettyImages-457100765 Credit: Getty Images

Spears said paparazzi don't just take her photo, "they distort my body and mess with the image and it's embarrassing 😬😳🙃 !!!!!" She added, "I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me. It's rude and it's mean so paps kindly FUCK YOU AND FUCK OFF 💋💋💋 !!!!" It's not entirely clear what she means by paparazzi distorting her body, but Britney seems to be referring to photos of herself in the red bikini.

Spears shared the message alongside a video titled, "Dos and don'ts if you are a pap, fan, or ANYONE in my space," set to Lily Allen's song, "Fuck You." The video then cuts to a slide that says, "Don't talk to me while I'm texting. It's rude."

In another video slide, Spears can be seen walking on a beach in the red bikini. Then, a new slide says, "This is my body !!! So stop messing with my pics and editing them to the point where it's embarrassing!!!!"

The slideshow showcases a clip from a Pride parade, followed by a message that says, "This is what fans and paps should be doing instead !!!"

Spears has kept fans updated on her Maui vacation, sharing video from her hotel room balcony and of herself dancing and playing in the sand in that red bikini.

But fans have shared their doubts in the comments that Spears is actually the one posting on Instagram.

"We literally see Brit on Sam's IG lol. We know what her current hair looks like and this ain't it," one fan wrote in the comments. "This is originally from September 2020. Don't fall for these 'new' posts," another said.

Someone else pointed this out: "Who in the world thinks britney spears got behind a computer to put together a powerpoint while in maui?" Another person chimed in with, "Something's off."

Asghari's Instagram most recently showed video of Spears flexing while walking on a treadmill behind him at a gym.

Spears spoke out in court last week and made it clear that she wants her 13-year conservatorship to end. She alleged that she was forced to get an IUD against her will, and that she wants the conservatorship to end immediately. "I shouldn't be in a conservatorship if I can work. The laws need to change," she said. "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life."