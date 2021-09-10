Britney Spears Says She Stepped on a Nail—And Shared the Gruesome Picture to Prove It

Britney Spears shared a painful-looking photo of her foot in an Instagram Story on September 9. "OUCH guys … I stepped on a nail … guess you can say I nailed it !!!!!" the 39-year-old pop star wrote in the Story. The photo of Spears's right foot shows the wound, which looks like a pinprick with a bruise around it.

While we're not sure how Spears handled her injury, we were curious: What's the fallout from stepping on a nail, and what should you do if it happens? Here's the answer: When you get a puncture wound from a nail or other sharp object, the bleeding is usually minimal, per the Mayo Clinic. Even so, the wound can increase your risk of developing an infection, so it's important to care for it properly.

The first thing you should do is wash your hands with soap (to prevent infection), then apply pressure with a cloth to stop the bleeding, the Mayo Clinic states. Next, clean the wound to remove any debris or dirt, and you can do this by running water over it. If anything remains in the wound, scrub it off with a washcloth. But if you can't remove all the debris on your own, see a doctor for help.

Finally, apply an OTC antibiotic cream (such as Polysporin or Neosporin) and cover the wound with a bandage. Changing the bandage daily—in addition to any time it becomes dirty or wet—is crucial to preventing infection, per the Mayo Clinic. As the injury heals, be on the lookout for warning sings, such as pain, pus, redness, swelling, or fever. You should see a doctor if you notice any of these signs in the aftermath of a puncture wound, as they could signal infection.

If your puncture wound is deep and you haven't had a tetanus shot in the past five years, check in with your doctor to determine whether you need a booster. If a tetanus booster is necessary, it needs to be administered within 48 hours of the injury, per the Mayo Clinic. Tetanus is spread by bacteria and can lead to tightening of the jaw muscles to the point where you may be unable to open your mouth. So don't delay this important step.