"I honestly feel like the weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders... I wanted to see myself in a lighter way."

Britney Spears posted a series of topless photos to Instagram—and she says it's her way of seeing herself in a "lighter way."

Britney Spears Topless Photo Credit: Getty Images

On August 16, the 39-year-old pop star shared seven pictures of herself in red boots and a white bikini bottom, with only her hands to cover her bare breasts. "I bet you're wondering why I'd expose my body NOW … well it's because I was born into this world naked and I honestly feel like the weight of the [world] has been on my shoulders and it's made me view myself that way !!!! I wanted to see myself in a lighter way … naked … like the way I was born," she wrote in the caption.

"I am a woman …. a beautiful … sensitive woman who needs to look at myself in my purest form !!! No … I'm not going to do topless pics for the rest of my life cause that would get boring but it sure as hell helps when you need to be enlightened," the singer continued.

The comment section was filled with support from fans. "You're so beautiful inside & out. Thank you for being such an inspiration. Your strength and perseverance are unmatched," one person wrote. "I see a woman taking back ownership of both her body and how she expresses herself. Glad you feel comfortable expressing yourself the way you want to again," someone else said. "HOLY BRITNEY YOU LOOK AMAZING! Thank [you] for being someone that has helped me with my self esteem and body goals as I've always looked up to you and your empowerment! Thanks love," another person commented.

The post is just the latest in a string of topless photos and videos that Spears has shared to her Instagram over the past few weeks. "Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin," she wrote in this most recent caption, to which one fan wrote, "mama you don't owe anyone an explanation for anything!"

The newest post comes days after the performer's father, Jamie Spears, announced that he has agreed to step down from his daughter's conservatorship—after a more than year-long court battle to have him removed, according to The New York Times. The conservatorship, which put Jamie Spears in charge of his daughter's finances and many other aspects of her life, has been in place since 2008. As Health previously reported, the singer had recently spoken out against the conservatorship, saying, "I truly believe this conservatorship is abusive. I don't feel like I can live a full life." According to Spears, the conservatorship came with many rules, including one that she had to keep an intrauterine device, or IUD, against her will.

There has been no timeline for when Jamie Spears's control of the conservatorship will end, but in the days following the news, the mom of two has also shared about the importance of self-care, with an Instagram post that said "sometimes self-care is the simple act of doing nothing."