Britney Spears Shares a Message About Self Care in a Killer Gym Selfie

Have you noticed that Britney Spears hasn't posted many images of her working her core lately? Turns out the star is purposely avoiding having a toxic relationship with the gym.

On Tuesday, Spears went on Instagram to share a message about spending less time working out and more time with her two sons, 12-year-old Sean and 11-year-old Jayden.

“I love cardio and sweating, but over doing anything just isn’t good,” she wrote, revealing her toned abs in a gym selfie. “It’s been nice working out a little less these last few weeks and enjoying my time off with my children!!!!”

One way the mom bonds with her boys? Taking them to see Disney’s Aladdin the Musical. “This was from our lil trip to see Aladdin,” she captioned another photo also posted on Tuesday. “What a great show!!!!”

Enjoying R&R with her family seems to be her go-to self-care move. Earlier this month, Spears shared several photos taken during her family vacation to Hawaii. Just a few days earlier, she closed out her Las Vegas residency show on New Year’s Eve, so she'll have more time with her kids than ever.

RELATED: 4 Weeks to Flat Abs

Like all of us, Spears deserves a break, but we'll miss being inspired by her gym selfies. For years she's wowed us with her super motivating, abs-baring Instagram presence. After checking out her dance videos, weightlifting clips, and images from her intense workouts, it's impossible not to want to hit the treadmill.