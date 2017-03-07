Britney Spears Has Been Slaying Her Ab Workouts on Instagram

Britney Spears has taken her fitness game to a whole new level. In a series of jaw-dropping Instagram posts, the pop star has been demonstrating exactly what she does to get those chiseled abs. Here are a few sneak peeks at the workout routine that keeps the 35-year-old singer and mom of two in such incredible shape.

Just another humble workout post 😜😜😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Mar 6, 2017 at 3:19pm PST

In this clip posted yesterday, Spears cranks out modified crunches. Even her trainer can’t resist poking her washboard abs!

Staying motivated 💪 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2017 at 4:07pm PST

Brit tones her arms, core, butt, and legs all at once with this lunge exercise. You can see her intensity and strength in every movement.

Owning my temple, my body, through yoga 💕🎉 but I really need to find one of those cool round mats!! A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 24, 2017 at 12:36pm PST

Spears knows how to cross-train like a champ. Watch how she modifies this stunning yoga move to get in an extra leg workout.

What do you do in the wee hours of the night?... walk on your hands 😜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

She's even strength training when she's messing around.

Blessed day 💜💜💜 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2017 at 1:42pm PST

All the hard work and dedication (inside and outside the gym) has certainly paid off for Brit, and we're glad she's paying it forward in a steady stream of fitspo. Feeling as motivated as we are? Check out this 5-move core circuit from Emily Skye.

All you need is 20 minutes to stronger, more sculpted abs.