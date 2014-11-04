British Singer Katie Melua Finds Spider Living in Her Ear

Yes, you read that right. A SPIDER. LIVING IN HER EAR.

Deep breaths now. Apparently, after hearing a "rustling" noise (OMG) in her ear for about a week, British pop star Katie Melua went to the doctor to get things checked out. A peek inside her ear canal revealed this nightmare:

So I had a rustling in my ear for a week and went to the doctor to have it checked out this morning. THIS little fella is what they found! A video posted by Katie Melua (@katiemeluaofficial) on Oct 27, 2014 at 10:19am PDT

Melua thinks the spider got in there (IN HER EAR. HER EAR!!!) when she used an old pair of in-ear monitors to block sound during a flight—"little spider must have been in them," she blithely wrote on Instagram, somehow not completely horrified and appalled like the rest of us.

Basically I used these old in-ear monitors to block out sound on a flight, little spider must have been in them and crawled inside my ear and stayed there for the week. It was no hassle at all, apart from the occasional shuffling noises... A photo posted by Katie Melua (@katiemeluaofficial) on Oct 27, 2014 at 2:10pm PDT

A spokesperson for Melua told BBC News, "The ear specialist said he'd never in his career taken out a live bug before. Plenty of dead ones. When it was out, it was pretty tiny."

Though the thing looked TERRIFYING up-close on the doctor's camera, once he took him out ( using a micro Hoover ) it was pretty small, and now its in this little test tube, alive and seemingly fine. A photo posted by Katie Melua (@katiemeluaofficial) on Oct 27, 2014 at 2:14pm PDT

It's true that when viewed in proper context (NOT INSIDE SOMEONE'S EAR), the spider actually doesn't look so monstrous. That doesn't mean we won't be having nightmares for the next few days about bugs crawling into our ears and setting up camp. In fact, my ear feels kind of itchy right now...

