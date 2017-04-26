Is This the New Haircut of 2017?

Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Lucy Hale have all embraced the 'do.
ICYMI, short hair is all the rage right now. Stunners J.Lo and Demi Lovato recently made the transition to a lob. And Katy Perry and Zoë Kravitz are sporting summer-friendly pixie cuts. Another look that seems to be on the rise: the classic bob.
With roots (pun intended) in the 1920s, the old-school, jaw-length cut is hot once again thanks to three A-listers we love. Keep scrolling to see how Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Lucy Hale are bringing the bob back just in time for warmer temps.
Gomez is in the spotlight for more than just her hit show 13 Reasons Why. Her choppy new bob has racked up more than 3.7 million likes on Instagram—since yesterday.
Riri posted this fashion forward pic from Coachella last week. Paired with a denim one-piece, her blunt bob is the ultimate throwback.
Lucy Hale has been in the bob game for months now, but this super sleek look is next level. And it doesn't hurt that the baby bear in her arms (?!!) perfectly matches her 'do.