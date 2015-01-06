Beyoncé’s Master Cleanse and More: One Woman Tackles a Year of Celeb Diets

Ever wondered if you could handle BeyoncÃ©âsÂ punishing workouts while maintaining her post-baby diet? What about sustaining yourself on Victoria Beckhamâs regimented eating plan for a day?

Rebecca Harrington spent a year trying out these diets and 12 more celebrity eating plans, all in the name of scienceâ¦er, comedy. Her new book, Iâll Have What Sheâs Having: My Adventures in Celebrity Dieting ($11, amazon.com) covers everything from the delicious (Gwyneth Paltrowâs âtruly spectacularâ fish tacos) to the gross (see: Greta Garboâs celery loaf).

Harrington, 29, tells Health that she started testing celeb diets after stumbling upon William Howard Taftâs âhorrible but funnyâ diet online. From there, she moved on to Elizabeth Taylorâs eating plan and a writing project was born.

She tried to stick to each diet for 10 days. Each brought different, oftenÂ hilarious challenges, and had varying results:

She found BeyoncÃ©âs favorite plan to be the most effective for weight loss; she lost 10 pounds doing a combination ofÂ theÂ Master Cleanse diet (which Queen Bey reportedly endured to lose 20 pounds for a movie role back in 2006) followed by the protein-packed eating plan Mrs. CarterÂ followed after Blue Ivy was born.

Harrington says she gained weight while following Cameron Diazâs regimen, but chalks it up to muscle gain from following the star's workout schedule.

In following the eating plans of long-ago celebrities likeÂ Jackie Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe (which includes choking down two raw eggs whipped into warm milk for breakfast, then starving until a hot fudge sundae dinner) as well as present-day superstars like Madonna and Victoria Beckham (who once followed the Five Hands Diet, meaning she eats just five handfuls of food a day), Harrington was able to tease out a change of tides:

âIn the past, diet food was abundant but disgusting. Now, diet food has smaller portions but is better tasting. I donât know which is more humane," she says.

Regardless, Harrington wouldnât recommend these diets to anyone. âI think they are all sort of insane for different reasons,â she says. âFor some diets, the food is so disgusting you would not wish it on your worst enemy. For other diets, the food tastes good but is way too expensive. A woman canât win!â

âIf anything, I think it makes you feel quite grateful to eat like a non-famous.â We'll second that!

