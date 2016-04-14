Our 10 Favorite Items from Beyoncé's New Athletic Line Ivy Park

Beyonce's Ivy Park athleisure line officially launches today.

Rozalynn S. Frazier
April 14, 2016

OK ladies, now letâs get in formation because BeyoncÃ©âs new athletic line, Ivy Park, officially launched in stores and online today. (Note: We're feeling ALL the feels over here!) Named in part for her daughter Blue Ivy, the rest of the brandâs moniker comes from a childhood memory of early morning runs in the, yep, park with her dad. (Aww!)

"I remember wanting to stop, but I would push myself to keep going," the Grammy award-winning singer says in the voice-over for the collectionâs promo video. "It taught me discipline.â

Clearly it also taught her how to run the worldâand Ivy Park, a joint venture between the singer and Arcadia Group Chairman Sir Phillip Green, is sure to cement her spot atop the thrown. The 200-piece collection, with prices ranging from $22 to $200 plus, is part true fitness apparel with breathable, sweat-wicking, reflective, and waterproof properties; and part athleisure wear. And, yes, it is all kinds of fire.

âI was so specific about the things I feel I need in a garment as a curvy woman, and just as a woman in general, so you feel safe and covered but also sexy,â Queen Bey explained in an interview in Elleâs May issue. âEverything lifts and sucks in your waist and enhances the female form.â

So whether you are looking for leggings with a back zippered pocket to stash essentials while on the run, cute crop tops to show off those sculpted abs of yours, or curve-hugging body suits because, well, you got it like that, BeyoncÃ© has got you covered. (You can get in on her fitness goods at Topshop, Nordstrom, and Net-a-Porter). The one thing not included, that banging body of hers; sorry ladies, you are going to have to work for that.

Celebrating the 5th anniversary of Let's Move! #GimmeFive @michelleobama 💪

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

We carefully sifted through all things Ivy Park, and finally narrowed it down to 10 of our favorites. Now, get ready to slay!

04 Corded Sweat ($70; nordstrom.com)

Biker Color Block Capri ($75; nordstrom.com)

Logo BodysuitÂ ($50; topshop.com

Reflective Linear Print Wrap Back Jacket ($220; nordstrom.com)

Linear Print V Waist Ankle Legging ($70; topshop.com)

Logo Mesh Longline Crew Neck Tee ($58; nordstrom.com)

Logo Peach Sweat Long Sleeve ($48; nordstrom.com

Seamless Crop Crew Neck Tee ($35; nordstrom.com)

Seamless Racer Bra ($36; nordstrom.com)

Allover Mesh V-Neck Vest ($35; topshop.com)

