Bethenny Frankel Proudly Poses in Her Underwear: 'This Is Me at 50'

"It's courageous and beautiful to be real at any age," the star says in her latest Instagram post.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is big on keeping things real on social media—and her latest Instagram post is no exception.

The post features a photo of Frankel, 50, posing in her underwear in a bedroom. "If I were a 'filterer' I would have gotten rid of my lines and my dark circles, but this is me at 50. #zeroglam #zerofilter," she wrote in the caption.

Bethenny-Frankel-Underwear-Post-GettyImages-1170378682 Credit: Getty Images

"Why do I mention this all the time?" Frankel continued. "Because I think it's important for young women to know that being flawed is truthful and real, and that filtering yourself into someone fictitious is actually damaging to girls' and women's self esteem."

Frankel also said that it's "courageous and beautiful to be real at any age." Her red briefs are from her Skinnygirl brand's shapewear line, and the post marked National Shapewear Day (August 10).

People cheered Frankel on in the comments. "Yay! Love this! Love your transparency!❤️" one said. "You look amazing 🔥🔥🔥," another wrote, while another person chimed in with, "the realesttttt 👏."

The Skinnygirl founder has spoken about the importance of body positivity over the years, including how she tries to infuse that into her brand. When Skinnygirl launched jeans in 2018, Frankel said it was important to her that the denim line be inclusive and body positive.

"People get anxiety — they get upset [when trying on jeans]," she told Westchester magazine. "People all have flaws and all have assets and the clothes are designed to show someone's body, and that women should be proud of their bodies. [The jeans are] for every body, and women are embracing that, they're feeling it, they want to be part of it."

Frankel told the magazine that her brand is designed for women "to allow, to indulge, to not feel guilty, to not shame yourself, to not feel bad about yourself."

Frankel has also been outspoken about criticism of her body, saying on The Meredith Vieira Show in 2015 that she brushes off comments about her weight. "You know what, I feel like, who cares? They're always going to say something and I do have a brand called Skinnygirl so I'm going to get beaten up for it," she said.

Frankel has been big on posted unfiltered photos of herself online, including one she shared on Twitter in August 2020 alongside the caption, "The more I see photos on social media that are filtered, contoured, eyelashed, extensioned, & retouched - the more important it is to post #nofilter, real, everyday photos. I want to show our daughters a realistic female image. #THISiswhatilooklike #thisisme #unfilteredselfie."

Frankel ended her most recent post on this note: "I realize that fake and filtered sells, but I'm happy over here with my followers who appreciate the difference.❤️"