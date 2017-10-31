So Which Celebrities Won Halloween? Here's Our Rundown

Right now, our Instagram feeds are buzzing with celebrities posing in their crazy-creative Halloween outfits. With so many stars so decked out, we decided to hold a costume contest of our own. So which stars blew away the competition and won the holiday? Here are our top five scary, spooky, and bonkers imaginative costume outfits of 2017. We wish we thought of them first!

Bruce Willis as a Grady twin

Come play with us Danny. Forever & ever & ever! pic.twitter.com/MCoMBSAfuE — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) October 29, 2017

For fans of both Bruce and The Shining, this is simply brilliant. But what really makes Willis' getup great is that it looks like he's having so much fun. Also, partner costumes for the win!

Jessica Alba as Juno

#juno #happyhalloween @kellysawyer and I 👫 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Oct 29, 2017 at 9:28pm PDT

It's a little scary how well Alba pulls off pregnant teen Juno MacGuff from the 2007 hit movie. Bonus points for creatively using her real-life baby bump! (That's a friend posing as Paulie Bleeker on the left.)

Cardi B as Cruella Deville

People only see the glam or the highlights,they refuse to see the work and pain I put on to get to where I’m at .I deserve this !I wake up everyday and remind myself that I DESERVE THIS! I won’t let nobody make me feel like I don’t ! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Cardi B slayed as Cruella Deville because she embodied the character perfectly while adding her own glamorous flare—from the black and white hair and red gloves down to the white fur jacket.

Lebron James as Pennywise

Georgie!! Georgie!! #HappyHalloweenFolks 🎈🎈 A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Oct 30, 2017 at 7:35pm PDT

Because the idea of walking into a room and facing a 6'8" murderous clown is almost scarier than the actual movie. Also, he's rocking those clown chucks.

Neil Patrick Harris as a carnival ring leader

Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

We don't know how many months it took Neil Patrick Harris, his husband David Burtka, and their twins to put together their creepy and freaky "Carnival of Curiosities" extravaganza, but this is one family that really knows how to do a group getup.