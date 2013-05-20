Behind the Scenes: Jordana Brewster's Cover Shoot With Health

Something you may not have known about Fast & Furious 6 and Dallas actress Jordana Brewster: She considers herself somewhat of a nerd.

"When I'm on set in Dallas, how I stay healthy is I pack my own lunches. I'm kind of a little nerd," says Brewster, cover model for Health's June issue. "That way I know exactly what I'm eating and that it's wholesome and healthy."

Brewster also stays in shape when filming and on the road, by trying new fitness routines and exercises. Her next endeavor? Martial arts, she said, which was inspired by Fast & Furious 6 co-actor, Paul Walker.

In this video, our June issue cover model shares her favorite place to read Health magazine, beauty secrets from her mom that she lives by, and how she unwinds in her daily life.

"I'm a huge fan of Health," she said. "So, to be on the cover, is a big deal for me, so I'm very excited."

