Behind the Scenes: Jessica Alba on Happiness and Healthy Living

As an actress and mother of two, our October issue cover model, Jessica Alba, has a passion for clean and healthy living.

In this video, she shares her healthy eating tips, the things that make her happiest, and the challenges she's faced as an entrepreneur. She's the founder of The Honest Company, which sells natural products to new moms—everything from nontoxic diapers to body wash.

"I had doors shut in my face for three years. If people challenge your idea, it should get you more focused and more determined to stay on track," she says.

She was also inspired to write The Honest Life: Living Naturally and True to You. "There are a lot of great tips in my book. You can make little changes that make a big difference and just have a better quality of life," she says.

