Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her #BootyByGod—and It Might Be Her Boldest Butt Photo Ever

Superstar rocker Bebe Rexha’s latest Instagram shot has gone down a storm with her followers. The moody black-and-white pic shows the “Say My Name” singer posing on a beach in a straw hat, oversized glasses, and one-piece bathing suit, which shows off her booty in all its natural, unretouched glory.

“Wanted to give you a little real nAss on your timeline today,” 30-year-old Rexha wrote in the caption. In true inspirational style, she added the hashtags #BootyByGod and #everbodyisbeautiful.

If there’s one thing we’ve grown to expect from Rexha––besides candid lyrics and major songwriting abilities––it’s her style of always keeping it real. She’s been refreshingly open about everything from her sexuality and mental health to body image and how she handles fame.

She’s never been interested in “playing the game," as she told Health in May. “I’ve just been myself,” she said. “I’ve had people tell me, ‘That’s why you’re not as big as you could be’—which is fine.”

She’s also not afraid to show off her body. She did splits in her birthday suit to celebrate turning 30, and shared it with the world via Instagram. But she’s not as confident as she might seem, whatever all those booty shots might suggest. “A lot of times I’ll come off as intimidating,” she told Health. “It’s usually because I feel nervous and I’m trying to get my anxiety down.”

Not everyone appreciates Rexha’s shape. She shared a super honest video on Instagram earlier this year, which provided an alarming insight into what really goes on behind the scenes during the buildup to high-profile red carpet events. Rexha, who says she typically wears a size 6-8, revealed that a number of designers were unwilling to dress her for the 2019 Grammys because of her size. (She was nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.)

“[They’re] saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses,” she said in the video. “So to all the people who said I’m thick and I can’t wear your dress, f—ck you, I don’t want to wear your f—g dresses.”

In the end, Rexha’s Grammys dress was the biggest “f—k you” to every designer who turned her down. Her red gown by Monsoori, which had a plunging neckline and a long, tiered skirt, was a showstopper.

Whether she’s glamming it up on the red carpet or getting her chill on at the beach, Rexha (and, let’s face it her, butt) always look great. But what really shines through is her down-to-earth body positive attitude. Don’t ever change, Bebe.

