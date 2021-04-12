Bebe Rexha Shows Off Her 'Real' Body in an Unedited Bikini Video, and It’s a Win for Body Positivity

Bebe Rexha has a message for you: "You are beautiful."

Recently, there's been a lot of conversation about beauty standards and the photo editing done on social media to uphold and perpetuate them. It's a topic a lot of celebs have commented on lately, including Khloé Kardashian and Madison Beer. Now Bebe Rexha is joining the convo, encouraging people to forget about the editing and celebrate the body they have.

The 31-year-old singer posted a video of herself to TikTok and Instagram posing in a black bikini, doing a full 360 for the camera so viewers can see what her body really looks like. "I WANNA SEE YOUR REAL BODIES. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL. THICK. SKINNY. CELLULITE. STRETCH MARKS. FOLDS. SEND ME VIDEOS. NO PHOTOSHOP BULLSHIT. POST ON TIK TOK/ INSTAGRAM AND TAG ME AND ILL REPOST #EVERYBODYISBEAUTIFUL #sacrifice," she captioned the video.

People loved Rexha's post. "This video made me tear up, thank you for being so real," one person commented. "we love a body positive queen 🖤👏🏽," another said. Other comments: "Such a beautiful idea. Lets all spread love and body positivity 😘," "this is huge. this is gonna make a difference. this made me so happy🥺," and "I love this 😭😭 Just made me feel so normal 🙏🏽❤️."

As requested, people posted their own videos celebrating their unedited bodies, too. Rexha reposted a few in her Instagram post and in her Instagram story, including this one from a TikTok user known for documenting her eating disorder recovery journey: "as someone who is in recovery this video means so much for me cause I've been so insecure about my body for years and I finally learned how to love myself and it's a very big step for me that I'm being so honest and vulnerable with you guys. Please never compare yourself with anyone and always remember social media is fake."

Rexha is no stranger to promoting body positivity. She has posted pictures of herself, in all its "real nAss," in the past. She has spoken out against designers who refused to dress her for the Grammy Awards because she was "too big."

And in a recent interview with Health, the "Meant to Be" singer opened up about her struggles with her body image, saying, "Ever since I was little, I've been thicker. When I first got signed to one of my deals, my managers were like, 'Are you ready to get into boot-camp shape?' I was like, 'Sure! What does that mean?' They told me to lose 20 pounds, and it kind of messed me up. I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments—but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day [to get comfortable with my body image]."

The last part of her Health interview is so fitting for her latest post: "When you're your truest self, people really can feel it. People are craving real more than ever."