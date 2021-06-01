Ayesha Curry Poses in Bikini to Celebrate 'Sunshine, Sunscreen, Stretch Marks, and Stephen' While on Vacation
This cooking star is living her best life.
"Sunshine, sunscreen, stretch marks, and Stephen," was the theme of Ayesha Curry's Cabo San Lucas, Mexico vacation with husband Steph Curry. She used it in he caption of a series of photos featuring her posing in a silver bikini and spending time with her NBA star spouse. Curry, 32, also modeled several bikini styles on her Instagram, from snake print to simple all black.
Her obvious happiness and confidence has comments from friends and fans pouring in.
"Live your best LIIIIIIFEEEE!!!" wrote actress Leslie Grace in the comments.
"Real men understand why you have those life giving [stretch] marks and we don't care!" wrote one fan. "Thank you ladies for bringing life…nothing but love! 🔥👏"
The mom of three and accomplished cookbook author has been vocal about juggling her career, her body, and her family since becoming a mother. "It's hard to balance the two," Curry previously told Health. She's also revealed that she struggled with feeling good about her body after giving birth, battling "a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while," Curry told Working Mother in 2019. "It came in the form of me being depressed about my body."
Last year, Curry reportedly lost 35 pounds over quarantine, and she told Harper's Bazaar in a 2020 video that her daily fitness and stay-healthy routine includes intermittent fasting, eliminating late-night snacking, and working out five days a week. "I feel like I'm in the best shape of my life," she said in the video.
