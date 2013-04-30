At-Home Workouts: Our Review of a New Yoga-for-Weight-Loss DVD



Weight loss can start with a healthy diet and an intense cardio plan, we all know that. But donât factor out those low-intensity workouts just yet. Yoga, for example, can help, too.

A new at-home yoga DVD lead by NYC-based yoga instructor Colleen Saidman, takes users through three 20-minute intervals of yoga poses that help promote weight loss.

SaidmanÂ fell in love with yoga after attending a class in 1987, and now, 26 years later, she celebrates the launch of her Gaiam fitness DVD, Yoga for Weight Loss (Amazon; about $12). I took a class with Saidman in NYC, but also tried her DVD.

âDVDs are a great way to start one's weight loss via yoga,â Saidman says. The 60-minute video focuses on a holistic approach to weight loss, and encourages a balance of the mind, flexibility, and strength exercises that may help burn calories.

She uses traditional yoga moves that focus on slower breathing and more thinking, and I felt like she held poses longer, which was great. In fact I felt the best I've felt after a yoga session in terms of feeling energized.

I consider myself an advanced beginner when it comes to yoga, and I think this DVD would work for anyone interested in losing weight.

âOne fundamental component of losing weight is the mind-body connection, which comes from yoga,â Saidman says. âWhen you are âin tune,â you make choices from the innate intelligence of the bodyâs needs.â

The workout even provides poses for specific hormones, such as a shoulder stand for the thyroid or headstand for pituitary because overactive or underactive hormones can contribute to overweight and obesity issues.

